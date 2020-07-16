The Chippewa Falls Fire Department has extinguished five fires in the past month, including two this week.
Area fire officials are wondering if this is just an unusual short-term blip, or if there is a reason behind the sudden jump in cases.
“They are all significant fires that caused significant damage,” Chippewa Falls fire chief Lee Douglas said. “There has definitely been an uptick.”
There has been a wide range of causes for the local fires, he said.
“It’s been mechanical failures; it’s been cooking-related,” Douglas said. “We’re seeing chiefs talk, and it appears structure fires are up. We just ask people to make sure they have working fire detectors.”
The fire on Wednesday was at a 22-unit apartment complex on East Park Avenue. Two of the other fires also have been in apartment complexes; a 24-unit building on Bridgewater Avenue and a house that has been converted into apartments at the intersection of Island and Stanley streets.
John Andersen, deputy chief of fire prevention in the Chippewa Fire District, said there is growing speculation that COVID-19 is having an unintended consequence of leading to an increase in fires.
“It’s a phenomenon that people hadn’t expected,” Andersen said. “A lot of larger departments – Madison, Milwaukee, Fox Valley – are reporting the same phenomenon. Fire departments all over the state are up and seeing much more activity. You are home all day, things are being used more. It’s a strain on systems. It increases the opportunity for something to happen.”
People aren’t just staying home, they are eating at home, Andersen noted. In the case of the Bridgewater Avenue fire, the reported cause of the blaze was a grease fire on a stove that got out of control.
At the same time fire calls have climbed, Andersen said there was a local and statewide decline in calls for EMS service in recent months, during the state’s stay-at-home order.
“People didn’t want to go to the hospital,” he said.
The Chippewa Fire District was recently called to a house explosion in the town of Wheaton that is still under investigation. However, Andersen said his department hasn’t had many fires besides that incident.
Al Bertrang, Eau Claire Fire Department deputy chief, hadn’t seen any recent data for the city, but anecdotally, he said it makes sense that COVID-19 led to increased fire calls.
“Because of COVID, the dynamics have changed,” Bertrang said. “We have kids home more, parents home more, and more cooking at home.”
Douglas said the increase in fire calls has kept his firefighters on their toes.
“This is why we do all the training,” he said.
No injuries Wednesday
Chippewa Falls firefighters responded to a call of a smoke-filled basement Wednesday afternoon at 557 E. Park Ave. They located a fire in the basement in an electrical distribution room. They were able to quickly contain it and extinguish it. Douglas said they got lucky.
“The damage to that room was extensive,” he said. “We’re thankful we had a tenant who heard something, went out to check, and smelled smoke.”
Approximately 30 residents are displaced until repairs can be made to the electrical system, Douglas said. He estimated damages at $50,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.
Douglas said nearly 30 firefighters were at the scene, including assistance from the Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire.
“We hope this is the end of a terrible run for us,” Douglas said.