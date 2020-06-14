CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Sunday morning fire at a Chippewa Falls home has displaced residents and required the rescue of five people.
According to a news release from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas:
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:25 a.m. to the fire at 610 Island St. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building and attic, and quickly rescued the two people trapped on the roof using ground ladders.
Before arrival of the first units, residents of the lower apartment rescued two children and one adult from the second story apartment. Following the rescues, attack crews began to extinguish the fire, which was very difficult in the attic space due to many remodels of the structure. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents from both apartments.
Initial damage estimate to the structure is thought to be $250,000.
Mutual aid was provided by Chippewa Fire Protection District and Anson Fire Department. Investigators from the Chippewa Falls Fire Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
At this time, Douglas says in the release, investigators have no reason to believe the fire is suspicious in nature. A total of 25 firefighters responded to and worked to extinguish the fire, with no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.