CHIPPEWA FALLS — An 18-year-old Chippewa Falls man charged in three separate sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in 2018 was released from jail Friday, ahead of his trial in March.
Reece L. Swan, 227 Stanley St., is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaints, a 13-year-old girl told police that Swan sexually assaulted her on June 20, 2018, on a trail near the Xcel Energy Dam on the north side of the Chippewa River. A 14-year-old girl told police that Swan forced her to have sex with him Nov. 18, 2018, in a garage. A 16-year-old girl told authorities that Swan forced her to have sex with him Dec. 17, 2018.
Swan failed to show up for a Jan. 27 court hearing, so Judge James Isaacson issued a warrant for his arrest and canceled the trial dates on the calendar. Swan turned himself in on Thursday.
Defense attorney Kirby Harless told Isaacson that Swan had recently moved and wasn’t aware of the court date; when he learned of the warrant, he immediately turned himself in to authorities. Harless said a plea may be coming soon, and he asked the court to select new trial dates.
Chippewa County assistant district attorney Sheila Yohnk requested Swan be held on a $2,000 cash bond, noting that Swan missed court dates in October and December as well as the Jan. 27 hearing, and he didn’t initially comply with an order for an evaluation.
“He has been given a lot of benefits of the doubt,” Yohnk told Isaacson. “He’s been given signature bonds on what are severe charges.”
Yohnk noted that Swan previously had posted a $500 cash bond.
Isaacson chastised Swan for missing the court date, telling him that subpoenas were issued and witnesses were lined up for a trial date that had to be canceled because no one could locate Swan. Ultimately, Isaacson decided to release Swan on a signature bond with more extensive pre-trial monitoring, but he warned Swan to make sure he attends each of the court hearings, including next Wednesday, leading to a March 4 trial.
Swan was previously ordered to have no contact with the juveniles or their residences, and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with juvenile females. He also is barred from using social media, and he must comply with juvenile supervision requirements.