CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who had an open warrant for his arrest for nearly seven years on a seventh-offense operating while intoxicated case has been apprehended.
Brian R. Hall, 62, 1506 Wheaton St., will appear in Chippewa County Court Wednesday for a review hearing. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 12, 2012, when he failed to appear in court for a hearing on his operating while intoxicated-7th offense case.
Hall also had an open warrant from Eau Claire County. He appeared for a bond hearing in Eau Claire County Court on Sept. 19, where Judge Emily Long set a $10,000 cash bond, noting Hall missed his final court date before his 2012 trial, his lengthy warrant status, and that his prior cash bond had been forfeited due to non-appearance in court.
While Hall gave an address in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said it is unclear where Hall has been living for the past seven years. Kowalczyk said it wouldn’t be that unusual for a person to avoid returning to court on a warrant, especially if the suspect had moved out of state.
“It’s a cat-and-mouse game,” Kowalczyk said. “If police don’t have any contact with him, or he has a fake ID … if you don’t have contact with police, you won’t end up in jail to face the warrant.”
Kowalczyk said Hall was arrested by the Chippewa Falls Police Department at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Ave. Chippewa Falls Police Lt. Brian Micolichek said authorities received a call for a welfare check at the motel. When they arrived, Hall was passed out in his room. When Hall was brought into the jail, he had a .17 blood-alcohol content, Kowalczyk said.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell declined to comment Wednesday because it is an open case.
Hall — who lived at 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie at the time — was stopped at 4:38 p.m. Aug. 31, 2012, at the intersection of Mansir Street and Wheaton Street on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls, after an eye witness told police that Hall’s vehicle nearly caused several accidents.
Hall was cited for operating while intoxicated, felony bail jumping, and disorderly conduct. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, then to the Chippewa County Jail.
Hall already had been charged with his sixth drunken driving offense in Eau Claire County, stemming from an arrest Nov. 24, 2011. He will return to Eau Claire County Court on Tuesday on the OWI-6 charge, and on Nov. 4 on a theft charge from an October 2011 incident.