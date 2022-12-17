EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for sexually assaulting an Eau Claire woman two days after they met through a dating app. 

Ronald J. Hale Jr., 21, 13768 Highway 124, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

