CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who drove his car into a ditch in February has now been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Andrew L. McKinley, 29, 453 Woodridge Ct., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5. Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond and McKinley will return to court April 11. He must take daily preliminary breath tests and he cannot possess or consume alcohol.