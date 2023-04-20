Kolstad, John

Kolstad

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene has now been charged with hit-and-run, operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and operatig after revocation.

John R. Kolstad, 32, 20204 75th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. Kolstad previously posted a $2,000 cash bond and will return to court May 23.