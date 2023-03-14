CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of getting into a physical fight with his girlfriend while she was driving a car in December has now been charged.

Jacob A. Gilbert, 32, 912 Pearl St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Gilbert was released on a $1,500 cash bond.