CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for supplying drugs to two men in November 2017 who later died appeared in court Monday on homicide charges.
Shane P. Johnson, 41, 16056 50th Ave., appeared in person in Chippewa County Court on Monday, where he waived the time limits on his preliminary hearing. Johnson — who is currently incarcerated at a federal facility in Rochester, Minn. — will return to court May 31.
Johnson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs, manufacture or deliver of narcotics, possession of marijuana, heroin, cocaine and non-narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnson was arrested Nov. 24, 2017, two days after 40-year-old Nicholas J. Buck was found deceased at his Chippewa Falls’ home of a suspected drug overdose. Law enforcement officials believe that Johnson supplied the drugs to Buck.
The charges also state Johnson provided drugs to 28-year-old Samuel Ott, who died in Eau Claire Nov. 18, 2017.
When Johnson’s home was searched, officers found 238 grams of meth, 432 grams of marijuana, 23.1 grams of heroin, 21.1 grams of cocaine, 284 vials of what officers believed to be steroids, and multiple bags of unknown powders. The meth was analyzed and determined to be 98 percent pure.
On March 6, 2018, Johnson pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Last May, he was sentenced to serve 20 years in a federal prison.
Johnson had two prior drug offense convictions. Online court records show Johnson was convicted in 2009 in Chippewa County Court of second-degree reckless injury and possession of meth, and he was ordered to serve a four-year prison sentence, along with another four years of extended supervision. He also has been convicted of criminal trespass, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, escape, and drunk driving on four occasions.
The Department of Justice was handling just the drug offenses and not the death, Chippewa County assistant district attorney Roy Gay previously explained.
Johnson’s girlfriend, 39-year-old April J. Lonetree, was arrested alongside Johnson, but her matter wasn’t transferred to federal court. Lonetree is charged with possessing meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substances, and two counts of child neglect, as two small children reside at the home on 50th Avenue. She will next appear in Chippewa County Court on June 4.