CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his eighth drunk-driving offense after a traffic stop in August.

Randy G. Meistad, 53, 110 Sunshine Circle, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-8, and also cited for driving left of center. He is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

