CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense after an arrest on Feb. 1.

Kevin D. Bischoff, 42, 515 N. Grove St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7th offense and bail jumping. Judge James Isaacson set a $1,500 cash bond, which Bischoff posted. Bischoff will return to court March 21. As terms of his release, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. Bischoff also was cited for operating while suspended.