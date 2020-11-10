CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 19-year-old Chippewa Falls man was convicted Tuesday of three separate sexual assault cases dating to 2018.
Reece L. Swan, 305 Court St., pleaded no contest to three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set sentencing for Feb. 4. Swan was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and bail jumping.
The cases have been delayed multiple times; a trial was originally slated for March 4, and later re-set for Nov. 10.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell is pleased that Swan entered the pleas so the victims in the cases won’t have to testify at a trial. Newell said he will wait to read the pre-sentence investigation before making a sentencing recommendation.
“Given that he’s convicted of multiple offenses, I think he will be sufficiently held accountable,” Newell said. “And on the day of sentencing, they will receive the justice they deserve.”
According to the criminal complaints, a 13-year-old girl told police Swan sexually assaulted her on June 20, 2018, on a trail near the Xcel Energy Dam on the north side of the Chippewa River. A 14-year-old girl told police Swan forced her to have intercourse with him Nov. 18, 2018, in a garage. A 16-year-old girl told authorities Swan forced her to have sex with him Dec. 17, 2018.
Despite missing past court dates, including Isaacson issuing a warrant for his arrest in January after failure to appear, Swan remains free on bond. Newell said he didn’t make a request Tuesday to revoke Swan’s bond.
Swan was previously ordered to have no contact with the juvenile victims or their residences, and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with juvenile females. He also is barred from using social media, and he must comply with juvenile supervision requirements.