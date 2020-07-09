A Chippewa Falls man will spend one year in jail for injuring his grandmother after pushing her to the floor.
Kenneth W. Lewis, 36, 444 Spruce St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person.
Judge Michael Schumacher also fined Lewis $518.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to 2632 Sessions Court on Dec. 15 for a domestic disturbance.
A woman called to say Lewis, her grandson, pushed her down and she could not get up.
An officer arrived to find the woman lying on the floor with EMS personnel assisting her.
The woman said she allowed Lewis to live with her for the previous four months after he was released from prison.
The woman said she and Lewis frequently argue, but she paid him to take care of her.
The woman said she has multiple physical health problems and needs help with basic daily activities and upkeep of the house.
The woman said Lewis often uses her vehicle without permission.
The woman said Lewis on Dec. 15 attempted to take the keys to leave. She believed he used drugs earlier and did not want him to take her vehicle.
The woman said she confronted Lewis in the hallway of her residence. Lewis became angry and pushed her, which caused her to fall and strike the side of the coffee table in the living room.
The woman said she was in considerable pain on the rear and left side of her torso. EMS personnel told police the area was very red and likely to bruise.
The woman said Lewis is a difficult person and has made threats toward her in the past.
The woman said Lewis once told her “he would poison me if I talked to his (probation officer), but not enough to kill me. Just enough to make me sick and miserable for a week.”
The woman asked to have a 72-hour no contact provision enforced for Lewis.
Lewis was convicted of a felony count of strangulation and suffocation in June 2018 in Eau Claire County Court. He was sentenced to one year in prison and three years of extended supervision.