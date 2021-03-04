EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend three years in prison for possessing at least two images of child pornography.
Dustin J. Polus, 35, 1324 116th St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography.
A second count of the same charge was dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
Long ordered Polus to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison and fined him $1,018.
Polus must register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.
As conditions of supervision, Long ordered Polus not to use computers or the internet unless approved for school, work and for purposes of complying with the sex offender registry.
Polus cannot have intentional contact with children and must undergo a sex offender assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two images of child pornography were detected coming from an email address linked to Polus.
The images were of young girls.
Authorities executed a search warrant last spring at Polus’ former Eau Claire residence.
Polus admitted he came across these images and “something triggered” in him and he “unfortunately liked it.”
Polus estimated the girls in the images were ages 6 and 10.
Authorities asked Polus if there were any more images on any other devices.
Polus admitted there was a portable external hard drive sitting next to his television that officers would find “stuff” on.
Polus said all of the images would be of pre-teens.