CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a 3 1/2-year prison sentence after being convicted of his ninth offense of operating under the influence.

Jacky J. File, 54, 509 N. High St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-9th offense. Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with 5 1/2 years of extended supervision. During that period, File must maintain absolute sobriety, must take a drug and alcohol treatment course, and his driver’s license was permanently revoked. File was given credit for 123 days already served.

