CADOTT — When Nathan Manor saw a car on fire the evening of Oct. 11, he just reacted.
Manor and his two friends left a Cadott bar, running the two blocks to a car that had crashed into a stopped train. While the front end of the car didn’t have major noticeable dents, it had burst into flames. Furthermore, it was evident the driver of the car was passed out inside.
“We started breaking the windows. I just punched it out with my hands,” Manor said. “It started on fire in the engine, and was working its way back in the car.”
Manor smashed the driver’s side window. However, he realized the driver had somehow crawled into the back seat. So, Manor broke the rear window on the driver’s side, reached inside to unlock the car, and opened the door. The man was perhaps 150 pounds. Manor reached into the car and pulled him out.
“We got him out, down the street, away from the vehicle,” Manor said.
On Monday, Manor was honored at the Cadott Village Board meeting. He received an honor from the state Legislature for his quick thinking and bravery.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, presented Manor with the certificate.
“He went above and beyond, and I call him a hometown hero,” James said. “This young man obviously stepped up to the plate. This is an award overdue to him.”
Manor, 22, is a 2017 Fall Creek High School graduate and now a Chippewa Falls resident. He and his friends, Josh Briggs and Tristan Duncan, were at Rick’s Halfway Hall and Sports Bar in downtown Cadott.
Firefighters said the car was fully stopped, in front of the train tracks, a few blocks from the bar. Somehow, it began rolling forward, striking the stopped train, causing it to burst into flames.
“No one else was running down there,” Manor said with a shrug.
EMTs arrived, and the man was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He did not attend Monday’s event.
“I just had some cuts and scrapes, but that’s it,” Manor said.
Manor’s girlfriend and his parents attended the ceremony. Manor seemed embarrassed by all the attention.
“It’s cool to be honored like this,” he said. “I don’t need it. I’m just glad I saved a guy.”