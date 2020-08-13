CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of fleeing officers on two separate occasions in 2019 will serve at least 45 days in jail.
Corie S. Bergeron, 45, 216 W. Grand Ave., was convicted Monday in Chippewa County Court of fleeing or eluding an officer.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a 90-day jail sentence, with at least 45 days to be served; the rest will be at the discretion of Bergeron’s probation agent.
Gibbs also ordered a 4½-year prison sentence and six years of extended supervision, but he made that imposed-and-stayed, so Bergeron will only serve that if he violates terms of his release. Bergeron was given Huber work release privilege.
According to the criminal complaint, Bergeron led police on a high-speed chase June 11, 2019, that began near the intersection of 50th Avenue and 160th Street in the town of Lafayette. Bergeron was “intentionally swerving” from one side of the road to the other, the complaint states.
Bergeron also was apprehended after a chase Jan. 23, 2019. In that case, he was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, plus attempting to elude an officer, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
According to that criminal complaint, police were called to Ray’s Beach in the town of Lafayette for an incident on Jan. 23. Bergeron sped away from officers, and he drove the wrong way through a roundabout, then he didn’t stop for a stop sign near Stillson Elementary School. The officer stopped pursuit. Bergeron was on bond from Monroe County.
In June, Bergeron was charged with possessing an illegally obtained prescription, carrying a concealed knife, and bail jumping. He returns to court on those charges Oct. 7.