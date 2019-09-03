CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who left a 4-year-old child in a car in May 2018 while he entered a store to reportedly steal alcohol was ordered Tuesday to serve one year in jail.
Michael A. Raskie Jr., 36, 3090 110th St., pleaded no contest to abandonment of a child in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, which is concurrent to any other sentences. Raskie also must pay $518 in court costs. Gibbs dismissed charges of retail theft, methamphetamine possession and neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called on May 4, 2018 on a report of theft at Gordy’s Market, 212 Bay St. The store manager told police that he saw a man steal a bottle of alcohol. When the manager approached him, the suspect fled on foot. Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw that the man — later identified as Raskie — had arrived at the store in a red pickup truck.
When the officers approached the truck, they saw a 4-year-old child sleeping in the passenger seat.
“Officers estimated the child had been left in the vehicle alone for approximately 40 minutes, based on the time Raskie entered Gordy’s and the time officers located the child,” the complaint states.
An officer noted in his report “it was very warm outside, in the upper 70s or low 80s in temperature. The vehicle was running, and the windows were rolled down. However, the child was described as being “extremely warm” with a face red in color due to the heat. The child was taken across the street to the police department to get into an air conditioned building.
Also in the car, police found a straw, gem packs and a glass bubble pipe used for smoking meth. The pipe tested positive for meth residue.
When police were able to get Raskie on the phone, he admitted he left the child in the car.