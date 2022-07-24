CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man who struck and injured a woman in the village of Lake Hallie in September 2019 will serve a 30-day jail sentence.

Joseph R. Mohr, 71, 8200 183rd St., pleaded no contest to negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Mohr was originally charged with hit-and-run, causing an injury.