CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who sexually assaulted three teenage girls in 2018 was ordered to jail Thursday while awaiting his sentencing.
Reece L. Swan, 19, 305 Court St., pleaded no contest in November in Chippewa County Court to three separate counts of third-degree sexual assault. Swan was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and bail jumping.
At that November plea hearing, Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation to help determine an appropriate length of incarceration. That report was filed with the court Jan. 13.
Swan was supposed to be sentenced on Thursday. However, defense attorney Kirby Harless informed Isaacson at the beginning of the hearing that he had not been able to meet with Swan in advance and go over the findings of the pre-sentence investigation.
Isaacson apologized to a victim who attended the hearing, but he said that Swan needed to review the report prior to sentencing.
Swan has been free on bond. However, Isaacson revoked the bond, and had the bailiff take Swan into custody immediately. Isaacson said being confined to the jail will guarantee that Swan has time to meet with his attorney and read the documents.
"Just ignoring (these matters) isn't going to make them go away," Isaacson told Swan.
Harless argued that bond shouldn't be revoked. He said Swan has a child with one of the three victims, and he has been working and paying her child support.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Swan had not been cooperative with investigators during the PSI process. Swan also previously had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for a court date. Newell declined to comment on Isaacson's ruling after the hearing, saying he would save his thoughts for the sentencing, which was reset for March 4.
The cases have been delayed multiple times; a trial was originally slated for March 4, 2020, and later re-set for Nov. 10.
According to the criminal complaints, a 13-year-old girl told police Swan sexually assaulted her on June 20, 2018, on a trail near the Xcel Energy Dam on the north side of the Chippewa River. A 14-year-old girl told police Swan forced her to have intercourse with him Nov. 18, 2018, in a garage. A 16-year-old girl told authorities Swan forced her to have sex with him Dec. 17, 2018.
Swan was previously ordered to have no contact with the juvenile victims or their residences, and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with juvenile females. He also is barred from using social media, and he must comply with juvenile supervision requirements.