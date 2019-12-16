CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man was convicted Monday of three drunken driving cases that all occurred in the past two years.
Brian G. Eddy, 51, 1157 Evergreen Lane, pleaded guilty to his third, fourth, and fifth offenses in Chippewa County Court. He was arrested on Jan. 20, 2018, March 29, 2019, and May 14, 2019.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Eddy to serve one year in jail, plus another one year of jail imposed-and-stayed, saying he wants Eddy to have more time to go through treatment.
In the criminal complaint filed for the fifth offense, an officer observed Eddy fail to yield while driving in downtown Chippewa Falls at 12:24 p.m. May 14. When the officer attempted to pull Eddy over, he sped up, reaching speeds of 39 in a 25 mph zone. Eddy drove to his home, with the officer following. Eddy was arrested there. A preliminary breath test showed Eddy had a .214 blood-alcohol level.
In the March case, Eddy was charged with drunken driving, felony-level bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or failure to stop, and obstructing an officer.
Assistant district attorney Lawrence Broeren said Eddy has prior drunken driving convictions that occurred in North Carolina and New York. Eddy previously worked as a civil engineer; he isn’t licensed in Wisconsin, he said.
Eddy fought back tears as he apologized to the court, prior to being sentenced. He said he has been locked up for 217 days since the May 14 arrest.
“It’s been a humbling seven months,” Eddy told Isaacson. “I did what I did; I can’t argue with it. I can’t deny it.”
Eddy said he is eager to go to treatment and move forward.
“I just want to get my life back,” he said. “I’ve been sober before, and I can do it again.”
Defense attorney Fran Rivard said he has seen a significant change in his client’s attitude during the time he has worked with him.
“I have observed differences in Mr. Eddy’s approach. Initially, he was quite combative,” Rivard told Isaacson.
Isaacson also ordered 500 hours of community service, and ordered Eddy to maintain absolute sobriety.