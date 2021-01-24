CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man, who is already a convicted sex offender, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
Timothy L. Wundrow, 35, 1802 Hallie Road, pleaded guilty in October in Chippewa County Court to one count of first-degree child sexual assault of a juvenile younger than 13; that charge specifically says Wundrow admits to sexual contact, not sexual intercourse. First-degree child sexual assault is a Class B felony; under Wisconsin law, that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
A count of first-degree sexual assault involving intercourse was read-in and dismissed, along with charges of child enticement, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and exposing genitals to a child.
On Friday, Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison sentence, along with placing Wundrow on extended supervision for eight years.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked Lane for a 15-year prison sentence, along with five years of extended supervision.
“I argued because he had previously been convicted of sexual assault, he was a danger to the community,” Newell said. “The 15 years (sought) is necessary to protect the community. Because if he’s out, he’s a risk.”
While Newell wanted a longer sentence, he was pleased with the outcome.
“I’m happy he’ll be confined for a substantial period of time, to protect the community,” Newell said.
Lane gave Wundrow 524 days credit for time already served. Once he is released, he is required to maintain full-time employment. He also cannot have any contact with minors, and comply with all requirements of the state’s sex offender registry.
According to the criminal complaint, the 6-year-old girl told her mother at bath time about the sexual assaults and described in detail what Wundrow had done to her. He was arrested Aug. 15, 2019.
Wundrow’s brother-in-law wrote a letter to the court that disputes the girl’s claim.
“Tim loves that little girl to death,” he wrote. “He would never hurt her.”
Wundrow pleaded guilty, along with his brother, Ryan Wundrow, in June 2008 to repeatedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. Timothy Wundrow was 23 and Ryan Wundrow was 18 at the time.
In that case, the girl told authorities that Timothy Wundrow showed her pornographic DVDs, and then would reenact the scenarios with her. She said the assaults occurred over a three-year period. The Wundrows lived in Boyd at the time of that case.
Both Wundrow brothers were each ordered to serve 360 days in jail. They also were both given a three-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed, and they were placed on probation for 7½ years.
Barbara Wundrow, Timothy and Ryan’s mother, also was convicted of failure to protect a child, because she was aware that her sons were sexually assaulting the children, but told investigators that “what happens at home stays at home.” She had to pay a $501 fine and could not supervise children while on probation.
Newell previously explained Wundrow’s imposed-and-stayed prison sentence is no longer in effect because the probation period was over.