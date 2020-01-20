CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of “road rage” in a hit-and-run crash in January 2019 that caused injuries has been sentenced to serve 40 days in jail.
Aaron E. Hanson, 33, 5780 167th St., pleaded no contest last week in Chippewa County Court to hit and run involving injury, second-offense OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Judge James Isaacson also ordered another 50-day jail sentence, but that was imposed-and-stayed, meaning Hanson will only serve that sentence if he violates terms of his probation. Isaacson gave Hanson credit for four days already served, and he gave Hanson work-release privileges.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 19, 2019. One of the victims in a car told police that they nearly got into an accident with Hanson while going through a roundabout in downtown Chippewa Falls. Hanson began yelling profanities at them, then he hopped out of his vehicle and lunged at them.
The victims attempted to drive from the scene, but Hanson struck their car with his red pickup truck.
Police located the victims on the south side of Chippewa Falls, and the officer observed damage done to the “whole passenger side” of the car. One of the passengers told police that they didn’t know Hanson prior to the incident, and they didn’t know why he continued to chase them. They feared he was trying to push their car off a bridge.
The officers located Hanson and arrested him. They observed he showed signs of intoxication, so he was taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.
Hanson was ordered to pay $2,477 in court costs and fines, plus restitution to the damaged car. A payment plan must begin after 60 days.
Isaacson placed Hanson on probation for two years. As terms of his release, Hanson cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs and he cannot enter taverns. He also must take any counseling as required by his agent. His driver’s license is revoked for 14 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device for one year.