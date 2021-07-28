CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year, nine-month prison sentence after he brawled with officers.
Nicholas E. Scarseth, 38, 504 W. Central St., was convicted of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered Scarseth to pay $1,036 in court costs and fines.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the intersection of Superior and Cedar streets on Aug. 12, 2019 because a man was lying in the road. Officers recognized him as Scarseth from prior interactions with him. They smelled alcohol on him and attempted to arrest him for bail jumping.
However, “Scarseth became physically combative, swinging his arms around and attempting to stand or kneel,” the complaint states. Scarseth punched two different officers in the face.
In 2011, Scarseth was convicted of battery and served 120 days in jail.
In 2020, Scarseth was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct in Wood County Court, and was ordered to serve six months in jail.
Scarseth was charged this month with fourth-degree sexual assault, threat to an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in Eau Claire County Court; he returns to that court on Aug. 30.
Cleared of notorious 2004 murder
In August 2004, Scarseth was named as a person of interest in the mysterious murders of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen, two Christian camp counselors, at a camp near San Francisco. The couple were found shot in their heads, still inside their sleeping bags. Scarseth was identified in Associated Press articles that went nationwide. Scarseth was wanted for questioning because he was seen in the area where the murders took place. However, Scarseth turned himself into authorities a day later, was interviewed by police, and cleared of any wrongdoing.
The murders weren’t solved for 13 years. In 2017, a man named Shaun M. Gallon was arrested for killing his brother. During interviews with police, he admitted to killing Cutshall and Allen, providing some details that hadn’t been released to the public. In 2019, Gallon was ordered to serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.