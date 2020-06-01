CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy when he was 13 or 14 years old.
Jay E. Fasbender Sr., 44, 13 W. Birch St., was convicted in Chippewa County Court of two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities in 2018 that Fasbender sexually assaulted him at Fasbender’s home on two separate occasions, between Sept. 1 2014, and Sept. 1, 2015. In each case, Fasbender sexually touched the boy.
On Friday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with four years of extended supervision. Fasbender also must register as a sex offender, and he cannot have any contact with the victim.