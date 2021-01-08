CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of leading police on a 14-mile high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie in 2018 — after being involved in a violent domestic assault incident with a woman in a vehicle in Eau Claire earlier in the day — has been sentenced to serve an additional three years in prison.
Girard R. Jones, 44, 928 First Ave., pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in October in Chippewa County Court.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the three-year prison sentence and two years of extended supervision, and Isaacson made it consecutive to Jones' other sentence from Eau Claire County. Isaacson gave him no credit for time already served, and he ordered Jones to pay $606 in court costs and fines. Jones also must take anger management classes.
Jones has been incarcerated in the Wiconsin Secure Program Facility prison in Boscobel, and he appeared via video for the hearing. He was previously sentenced to 10½ years in prison in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019 for the domestic assault; he received 342 days credit.
According to criminal complaints filed in Eau Claire and Chippewa county courts:
At about 1:05 a.m. Aug. 31, 2018, a woman exited the passenger side of a moving vehicle, causing severe head trauma; she needed medical treatment.
However, she wasn’t brought to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital until after 4 a.m., where Jones dropped her off and left. Staff at the hospital didn’t know the name of either person. A portion of the unconscious woman’s skull had to be removed by medical staff to relieve the pressure on her brain.
Shortly before 6 p.m. that day, officers learned Jones was at a residence in Chippewa Falls, so they went there to arrest him. However, “Jones drove through the yard and accelerated away from officers.”
Jones drove onto East Park Avenue on the south side of Chippewa Falls, reaching speeds of 70 mph, before driving southbound on Highway 124, with speeds reaching 75 mph. He entered the Walmart parking lot. Officers “reported they heard shots fired during this time.”
Chippewa Falls police Sgt. Thomas Wahl and Eau Claire police Officer Mitchell Hunsley fired at Jones as he drove his vehicle toward them. No one was injured.
The chase went onto 118th Street, where Jones’ vehicle was finally stopped and he was arrested. An officer heard Jones tell an EMT that he had been smoking methamphetamine. The entire distance of the pursuit was 14.2 miles. Dash cam video shows that Jones endangered dozens of drivers during the course of the chase.
In the Eau Claire County case, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Jones to spend 3½ years on extended supervision following his release from prison. Jones was fined $1,080 and ordered to pay $598 in restitution. As a condition of supervision, Jones cannot have contact with the victim or her family.