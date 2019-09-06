CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 28-year-old Chippewa Falls man who stole a vehicle in Lake Hallie in March, located his ex-girlfriend and ran her car off the road, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
In June, Thomas B. Harding, 18334 50th Ave., pleaded no contest to stalking, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court. Other charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, fleeing or eluding an officer, misappropriating an ID, driving a vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were read-in and dismissed.
On Friday, Judge Steve Cray ordered the prison sentence, along with one year of extended supervision and three years of probation. Harding was given credit for 179 days already served. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Once released from prison, he cannot consume alcohol or drugs while on probation.
The incident occurred on March 11. A Wisconsin State Patrol officer arrived shortly after the crash. A short chase began, but Harding fled the scene in the stolen car; it was later located at 29 Pines restaurant.
At 8 a.m. March 12, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Harding was in a room at the AmericInn in Chippewa Falls and was armed with a handgun. Harding sent a photograph to his ex-girlfriend of himself holding the gun to his head.
The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team was activated. Officers from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to the AmericInn to isolate Harding and assist with removing other hotel guests from the area. While SWAT was on scene, Harding exited the room without a weapon in-hand but was not cooperative. After a brief struggle Harding was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. A pistol was located in the hotel room along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
No one was injured during the incident.
Harding has been in the Chippewa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond since his arrest.
Cray also ordered Harding to pay $5,572 in restitution and court costs. The gun cannot be returned to its owner until after the appellate term has concluded.
The stalking conviction is from a separate case that occurred in April 2018.