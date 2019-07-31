CHIPPEWA FALLS — A large Chippewa Falls manufacturer that is moving into a new headquarters this fall is being sued by the owner/landlord of two buildings they are vacating.
Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries is constructing an $18 million facility on a 16.6-acre parcel in the Lake Wissota Business Park, in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls. Construction began last fall, and is expected to open in coming months.
Nordson EDI is currently housed in two buildings: 911 Kurth Road and 1406 Lowater Road. Those buildings are owned by STAG Chippewa Falls LLC.
STAG Chippewa Falls LLC has filed a lawsuit in Chippewa County Court, claiming that Nordson EDI is breaching its commercial leases.
The lawsuit states that Nordson EDI signed a lease in July 2010 that states EDI is responsible for all maintenance and repairs of the buildings. The lawsuit states that the Kurth Road building needs a new roof, debris removal, wall repair, asphalt and concrete remediation. The Lowater Road building needs a new overhead door and the parking lot needs to be replaced.
STAG Chippewa Falls LLC claims they issued a notice of default in April.
Nordson EDI has been paying $32,190 a month for rent on the Kurth Road property and $7,350 a month on the Lowater Road site, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit doesn’t state the total estimated value of the repairs.
Nordson EDI has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.
Nordson EDI employs about 270 workers between its facilities in Chippewa Falls. The company, which was founded in 1971, primarily makes tools and dies that are used in the plastics industry. Those dies are exported to vendors across the world, with contracts in Indonesia, China, Mexico, Japan and Germany.
Nordson EDI signed a developer’s agreement with the city of Chippewa Falls last fall. The city is contributing about $1.1 million in incentives from a tax increment financing district, including purchasing the land from Chippewa County for $343,000.
Their new building will be about 140,000 square feet in size. The company is required to retain at least 225 full-time jobs, and there are incentives for growing the number of staff.
Lakeland Drive LLC of Eau Claire is constructing and will own the building, but Nordson EDI is signing a 20-year lease.
Between 2002 and 2010, Nordson EDI received $17.1 million in federal government defense contracts, of about $2 million a year, company officials have said. The majority of the dollars the company received was for developing new technology for storing “meals-ready-to-eat” in containers that create a longer shelf life for soldiers in combat.
Another federal defense contract was for developing lighter and safer batteries.