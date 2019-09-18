CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hold on to your lederhosen. The 17th annual Oktoberfest is set for Friday through Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
Oktoberfest — an annual celebration of all things beer, food and music — focuses on German heritage and everything that goes with it.
Tasha Weiss, Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce programs director, said Oktoberfest is always a great time every fall, and good times can be had by patrons of any age.
“It is really family-friendly,” Weiss said. “You can bring your kids and feel OK about it. We’ll have all sorts of opportunities for them to do things. In addition to that, we are always trying to shake things up and keep things fresh, so anyone of any age can come out and have a good time and do something new.”
New additions to Oktoberfest this year include scarecrow and birdhouse making for children on Saturday and Sunday. Also, a mural will be created in which people can design and color a square, and that square will be attached to the mural to form the Oktoberfest 2019 logo.
Traditional options at the festival include 17 food vendors, music on four stages provided by both local and national acts featuring music from polka to rock, a golden keg procession led by the 2019 Oktoberfest royalty on Friday afternoon, stein holding and keg rolling contests throughout the weekend, and performances by the traditional German dancing group Glockenspiel.
Weiss said festival organizers pride themselves on being able to give back to the community all year long.
“Giving back to our volunteers and the community in general is really important to us,” Weiss said. “They help us make this a great event every year, and we really appreciate them. So, part of Oktoberfest is we do give back a portion of our proceeds every year, and over the years we’ve given over $340,000 in donations back to the community. It’s about having a good time, but it’s also about giving back.”