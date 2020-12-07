CHIPPEWA FALLS — In his nearly decade-long tenure as Chippewa Falls director of parks, recreation and forestry, Dick Hebert has overseen plans to upgrade Erickson Park, add a new small animals building in Irvine Park, create the Chippewa Riverfront park, and make myriad upgrades to other parks such as adding pickleball courts or a disc golf course.
“There have been a ton of accomplishments, a lot of improvements,” Hebert said. “I calculated we’ve received $13 million in grants and donations. The community has been so supportive, not just with money, but with time.”
Hebert, who will turn 61 next month, has announced he plans to retire March 31, completing a 37-year run working in the parks department.
Mayor Greg Hoffman joked that while he has received Hebert’s retirement letter, he might not accept it. Hoffman said the city will begin the hiring process later this month or early in January.
“We want that person working alongside him, learning the ropes,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be big shoes to fill.”
Hoffman said it will be a challenge to replace him because Hebert, who is a city native, has so many close contacts with the community.
“He’s always done an outstanding job and worked hard for the community,” Hoffman said. “We’ve gotten a lot accomplished, and Dick has been very involved. I’m going to be sad to see him go, because he has such in-depth knowledge.”
Beth Arnberg, who has served on the city’s Parks Board since 2008 and is now board president, said people don’t realize all the different aspects of Hebert’s job. Not only is he making sure the parks and recreation leagues are operating, he also has tackled challenges like combating ash borer in trees. He coordinates the setting up and tearing down of the Christmas Village each year, which is a massive undertaking with numerous volunteers. He makes sure the municipal pool is operating, and all the seasonal staff is hired.
“Dick is a wonderful guy and he’s done a wonderful job leading parks, recreation, and forestry,” Arneberg said. “Dick knows how to get people to come to an agreement on things; he’s a uniter. He just knows everyone, and knew the community. He’s been a great guy to work with, and I’m sad to see him go.”
Parks background
Hebert grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell High School. While attending UW-La Crosse, he took a class on recreation management and he liked it.
“The teacher thought I’d be a perfect for the parks and recreation field,” he said. “It really was a perfect fit for me.”
Hebert returned to Chippewa Falls and joined the parks department in spring 1984. So, when he retires in March, he will have completed a full 37 years in the department. When parks director Bill Faherty retired in 2011, Hebert was promoted to take his place.
Even before becoming director, Hebert officiated football, basketball and softball.
He decided to retire now, as his wife, Karen, is taking on an expanded role with the
Rotary that involves more travel, and he plans to travel with her. The Heberts were named festmeister and festmeisterin of the 2007 Okotberfest.
“I figured now is the time,” he said of his retirement decision. “I know I will continue to serve the community in some capacity.”
In recent years, he has been involved in the Optimist Club, the American Red Cross board, the Pure Water Days board, the Indianhead Special Olympics Management Team and the Badger All-Sports Officials Association.
Expanding parks
Erickson Park was an under-used area, adjacent to Irvine Park, when Ron Bakken and Hebert began plans to redevelop the land. The project included adding handicap-accessible fishing piers, boat and kayak launches, bathroom buildings, pavilions and parking lots, and erecting a pedestrian and bike bridge connecting the two parks. The entire project cost about $2 million. The park opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May 2018.
“Dick does a really good job of engaging people to get things done,” Bakken said. “The grant writing, the paperwork, he did all that himself. It was obvious to me he loved his job.”
The parks department raised nearly $4 million for the 13,500-square-foot small animals building, which houses maras, lemurs, coatimundi and a Capuchin monkey. The Parks Board hired architects CBS Squared Inc. in spring 2012 to design a new building that would serve as a welcome center, a home for artifact displays, and newer animal exhibits.
Demolition of the old building occurred in September 2015, with the new building opening in June 2016.
Looking back, Hebert is stunned at how much money was raised in just a couple years of fundraising, including gifts from people who grew up in Chippewa Falls, left after graduating from area schools, and never returned to live in the community.
“It shows how much Irvine Park means to people,” Hebert said. “We are so fortunate to have Irvine Park. It’s a special place.”
While Hebert is stepping away from the role and he’s proud of his accomplishments, he acknowledges there is more to do. He started plans to overhaul Marshall Park, including major upgrades to the skate park. The Parks Board also has just completed a master plan for redeveloping Flag Hill, in the southwest corner of Irvine Park, which includes replacing the bathroom building and pavilions. Those projects will fall to the next parks director.