CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Police Department has announced its updated fines for parking violations in the city.
“Our current parking enforcement program is seriously outdated and must be replaced,” the department announced in a Facebook post.
Along with the fine increases, the department announced it is going to allow for online payment of fines for the first time.
“The increased cost of this new system will be borne by the parking violators through increased fine amounts,” the post reads.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said they’ve hired a company called Passport to manage the parking fines.
“Passport is a repudable company that is used by other police departments,” Kelm said. “We’re hoping it will be easier for everybody.”
Kelm said his staff is being trained on the new software this week.
“We’re pretty confident we will be using it next week,” Kelm said.
When the program goes into effect, the new updated fines also will go into effect, he said.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he understands people don’t like change, but these updates were needed.
“Our parking fines are in the lower half of cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota,” Hoffman said. “Even with the increases, our (fines) remain low. We’ve tried to minimize them.”
Hoffman added that he is open to talking about changing policies on parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown.
“I’m not willing to look at odd/even (parking rules) because you have more plowing expenses,” Hoffman said.
Public parking areas, including on-street parking and use of public parking lots will remain free to use — as it is now — within the time limits set by ordinance. People will only need to pay a fine if they park too long in areas and violate the parking ordinances, just like it is now, the department wrote
The updated parking fines set out in city ordinance are:
$4 30-minute parking
$10 2-hour parking
$15 4-hour parking
$20 8-hour parking
$25 12-hour parking
$25 24- hour parking
$25 2:00 a.m. — 6:00 a.m.
$25 Prohibited parking
$25 Loading zone parking
$30 Semi-drop parking
$25 Improper parking
$150 Handicap parking
$25 Posted private parking
$50 Keys left in ignition in unattended vehicle left running