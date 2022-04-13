CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool will see its final visitors this summer, then it will likely close for good.
The Chippewa Falls City Council agreed Tuesday that refurbishing or entirely replacing the pool is not worth the cost, particularly considering it is open less than three months of the year.
Parks director John Jimenez presented the council with a study that analyzed the pool’s current state, showing the high cost of repairing the pool. Remodeling the bathrooms would cost $250,000 to $350,000. Replacing the slide tower would cost $150,000 to $200,000. Shade structures would cost $60,000, underwater lighting upgrades are $30,000, new deck lighting poles are $30,000, meeting ADA access requirements are $40,000, filtration and pump replacements are $30,000, and fencing upgrades are $18,000. Also, a plan to add a splash pad would cost $400,000 to $600,000.
The report also shows that a full replacement, starting completely over, would cost perhaps $4 million or more.
“The pool needed a lot of attention,” Jimenez told the Council, which was meeting as the Committee of the Whole. “It’s hard for me to justify putting that much money into a pool that is open just three months.”
After seeing the report, Councilman Rob Kiefer said he couldn’t justify spending millions of dollars for short-term upgrades.
“I like the pool, and I know tons of people enjoy it, but reality is reality,” Kiefer said. “Realistically, this is the last year, because we can’t keep shoveling money into this money pit.”
The slide, which was always a big draw bringing people to the pool, wasn’t operational last year, Jimenez added.
“Right now, it’s not functional. It has spider cracks in it,” he said. “It’s not a diving pool. The target population for the pool is (ages) 2 to 11.”
Repairing the slide would cost about $20,000 and it would likely last another 15 years.
The bathroom buildings also need a significant investment if the pool was to stay open, Jimenez said.
“We are out of compliance in a lot of ways, and we’ve been grandfathered in,” he said.
Councilman Chuck Hull noted the pool sits there empty for nine months of the year.
“Are you considering not opening the pool this year?” asked Councilman Kiefer. “I think there would be people upset.”
Jimenez said the pool was only open Thursday through Sunday last year because of short staffing, and may have to do that again.
“We’d open it without the slide,” Jimenez responded.
Before any decisions were made, Park Board President Beth Arneberg urged the Council to keep the pool open for one final season.
“Closing the pool this summer, I think would be the wrong decision,” she said. “We have a pool and it is viable.”
Arneberg said we didn’t have training lessons last year and should have them this year.
“As a taxpayer, I’m not a big fan of the pool. As a mom, I’m a big fan of the pool,” Arneberg said.
Cost for this year is essentially just staffing, ideally 25 workers, Jimenez said. Realistically, they may have half that number of lifeguards because staffing has been a challenge, he added.
“Our filtration system will get us through this year,” Jimenez said.
Because they were meeting as a Committee of the Whole, no formal votes were taken. However, all council members attended, and none objected to plans to move forward with closure.
The pool was named after Bernard Willi, who served as Chippewa Falls mayor from 1990 to 1992. In that two-year term, he was instrumental in getting the new municipal pool built. He took the honorary first trip down the slide when it opened. The old pool was destroyed and replaced with the new one on the same location.
A rec center instead?
Jimenez said he would rather see the pool be replaced by a public recreational center on that site. He provided early engineer drawings for a building that included two full-size basketball courts, plus meeting rooms.
“Gym space is a premium in the community, and the only gym space we have is in the high school,” he said. “It is a battle in the community.”
The preliminary estimates show the building would cost $12 million. Including an indoor pool would make it cost $20 million. Jimenez said he would prefer the $12 million building with no pool.
The venue could help attract more tournaments to the city, he said.
Councilmembers agreed they liked the idea, but the public and donors would have to get behind it.
“It’s a nice looking building and would be a good thing,” Councilman Jason Heiss said. “But we have a brand new center that is going to open in Lake Hallie. I don’t know how this would conflict with the YMCA around the corner.”
Jimenez said the YMCA is exclusive, and this building would be open to everyone.
“I think a rec center is a great idea with year-round usage,” said Councilman Kiefer.
Councilman Christopher Gilliam said he is fine with a rec center, if it doesn’t turn into an additional tax on city residents.
The park board has access to money from the Thorpe Foundation, which provides money specifically for capital improvements at both Irvine Park and at Marshall Park, so a new rec center would be eligible for funds from the foundation.