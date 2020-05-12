CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa Falls school board has selected an Omaha, Neb., search firm to assist in the recruitment of a new district superintendent.
McPherson & Jacobson will assist in selecting qualified candidates for the soon-to-be vacant position.
School board President David Czech said at a school board meeting Monday night that McPherson & Jacobson is the best candidate to aid in the search.
“We were impressed with their proposals and thinking from top to bottom,” Czech said. “We are confident they will be a great partner in this endeavor and look forward to hitting the ground running with a meeting tomorrow night to formulate a timeline and game plan.”
Czech said hiring an outside firm to assist in the process has hidden benefits as well that will help make the process as seamless as possible.
“The side bonus of working with a search firm is they will also be able to assist in determining whether now is the best time to find our permanent superintendent or if it would be better to look for an interim now and find our permanent after this year’s contracts have been sorted out,” Czech said.
The board’s first meeting with the new search firm took place Tuesday evening.
Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board superintendent early last week, ending her five-year stint in the position.
She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Taylor-Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through the end of her contract in July.