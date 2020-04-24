CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school board is taking the next step to find a new superintendent.
The board met in closed session Thursday to discuss how to replace superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, who was selected Monday to lead the Altoona School District.
Board president David Czech said Friday that the board will focus its attention on finding an interim superintendent rather than immediately hiring a permanent replacement.
“After much deliberation the Chippewa Falls school board has decided that our best plan of action is to focus on finding a qualified interim superintendent with leadership experience to guide us through the short-term future,” Czech said. “The decision was made easier by the knowledge that the district has attracted and retained excellent, experienced administration and staff at all levels. This will allow us to focus and take our time finding a permanent replacement that is the perfect fit for our great district.”
Taylor-Eliopoulos has served as Chippewa Falls schools superintendent since 2015. In Altoona, she will replace Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography. She will continue in her position through July when her contract with the district ends.
The Chippewa Falls school board will meet again Monday.