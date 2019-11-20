CHIPPEWA FALLS — The block work at the new Stillson Elementary is complete, and portions of the outside walls of the building are now up. Brick work is progressing and expected to be done by Christmas.
The Chippewa Falls school board heard an update Tuesday on the building projects that are being paid for through the $65 million referendum approved by voters last year.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said both the middle school and high school will start to take shape and resemble a finished product during next month’s winter break.
“We have a lot of new furniture being delivered to both the middle school and high school over the holiday break,” Trowbridge said. “Those spaces are really going to morph and take shape during those two weeks of the holiday break. It’s great to see those come together in a reasonable time frame.”
About 50% of the roof at Stillson Elementary is done and should be finished by mid-December. Interior slabs are being poured, mechanical/electrical/plumbing is progressing inside in the building and stud walls are going up and taking shape to be finished by the end of the year. Interior work will begin by the end of 2019.
The Chippewa Falls Middle School remodel is progressing well with mechanical/electrical/plumbing constantly being worked on, ceiling/lighting/case work/finishing/flooring/carpet/lockers are all going to be completed within the next month, the exterior of the middle school is coming together gradually.
At the high school, painting is being worked on, mechanical, electrical/plumbing are progressing on pace, interior finishes on the STEAM lab and greenhouse are being completed and should take shape by the end of December. Both the new addition and the renovation will be turned over to the school district at the end of December.
Sarah Radcliffe, the district’s director of educational technology, said teachers and staff at both building sites have been tremendous in working around construction so far this school year and should be recognized for their vigilance.
“The staff in the buildings have been phenomenal,” Radcliffe said. “They’ve had to not only teach at a high level, but also deal with things they don’t typically deal with and they’ve really rolled with it.”
In April 2018, the public approved the $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The building project includes a new 36-acre elementary building site in the town of Lafayette, which offers more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.