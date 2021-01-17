CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district $65 million building project is nearing completion.
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, construction crews are currently finishing up mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing, dry walling, painting and flooring. Along with those finishing works, connectivity in corridors, bathrooms, doors and entryways are also being chipped away at.
District business manager Chad Trowbridge said the amount of disruption for students due to construction is far less than it has been in the past.
“There’s quite a bit of activity at the middle school, but we’re definitely at a point where it’s less disruptive in the building than it has been in the past,” Trowbridge said.
At Chippewa Falls High School mechanical work and sprinkler work is being done, with both projects mostly being worked on when students are out of the building.
Trowbridge said the next phase of construction at Chi-Hi is scheduled for summer.
“As we near completion on a lot of the projects going on at the high school, it is remaining in shape and all that’s left is a few touch-up things throughout the building,” Trowbridge said.
Director of educational technology Sarah Radcliffe said work on all three construction sites has been tremendous and a finish line is in sight for the referendum.
“Things are rolling along,” Radcliffe said. “It seems like whenever we complete one building, or one section of a building then we just keep rolling forward. We have very few questions now, and they started off as big questions and now they are quite small. It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel and I’m excited for the kids to have their complete space, especially at the middle school. It is going to be awesome.”
The next update on the building project will come at the next school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.