CHIPPEWA FALLS — In October 2016, the Chippewa Falls school district had 5,207 students enrolled across all grades, with 1,531 in the high school.
However, in a report given to the board in September, enrollment was 4,939, including 1,476 in the high school.
“We’ve been gradually declining in enrollment; this is our fourth year,” said district business manager Chad Trowbridge.
In the past years, the decline was small, at about 1%. However, this year was more significant, as enrollment dipped by 149 students, or a 2.7% drop.
State aid is tied to enrollment, with the state providing about 57% of the roughly $10,000 the district receives for each student, Trowbridge explained. Thus, the district is anticipating a budget deficit that could reach $1.6 million, he said. It also likely means layoffs for the 2021-22 school year.
“If we decrease in enrollment, we have to decrease our budget accordingly,” Trowbridge said. “We don’t have a budget problem. We have an enrollment problem.”
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said that statewide, enrollment is down 3%, so Chippewa Falls is actually in better shape than many other districts.
“I’ve got to believe there are a lot of districts in similar position to us,” Holmes said. “We’re not an anomaly in the state of Wisconsin.”
The smallest class sizes are in the elementary grades, Trowbridge added.
“Those 350s to 370s (per grade level) are being replaced by 320s to 350s in kindergarten,” he said.
Trowbridge said the district typically has nearly two students open enrolling out of the district for every student that enters the school system through open enrollment. That has been compounded this year, as many students transferred to other schools that remained open during the pandemic. Chippewa Falls High School was closed from Nov. 1 through mid-January; the elementary schools opened Jan. 4. The district saw 429 students opt out this school year, with just 179 open enroll in.
“I don’t think (the enrollment decline) would be this drastic. You can blame COVID for some of it,” Trowbridge said. “It was valuable to parents to have kids go to schools that were in session.”
Holmes said he’s hopeful that many of those students who transferred elsewhere for this school year will return next year, with the pandemic hopefully over.
“It would be nice to turn that around,” Holmes said. “But it’s still $1.6 million you don’t get in your base revenue this year.”
Planning cuts
Holmes, who started with the district in July, said he realized with the steep decline in enrollment, and staff salaries making up a large portion of the budget, that staff reductions are likely. It is why he decided to announce last week the district could be looking at cutting up to 24 staff members to balance the budget.
“We’re giving good notice,” Holmes said. “I don’t want people to be surprised. We’re a month into the process, and we have a month to go.”
Trowbridge said the district is still funded by the state at roughly the same level as in 2010-11 school year.
In a typical year, the district averages 15 retirements from its 650 total employees, but Trowbridge said that at most, there will be just nine retirements.
“Our goal will be to minimize the number of layoffs,” he said.
The school board had some preliminary discussions about the budget deficit on Thursday. Trowbridge said he plans to present a preliminary budget on March 23, with hopes of the board approving it on April 27. The goal is to have any cuts made before contracts are issued June 1. It also is still too early determine what the funding level from the state will be. However, revenue limits keep the district from increasing the budget by anything above 2%, he said.
Where those cuts come from is still up in the air. The last time the district made significant layoffs was 2010, when the board made $750,000 in cuts, including eliminating the Russian foreign language program.
“We’re not at a programmic level yet,” Holmes said.
Trowbridge added: “We’re considering everything. We’re trying to make reductions where it makes sense.”
Board member Pete Lehmann said he appreciated the early, open discussion about the deficit.
“Obviously, our school board is committed to doing the best thing for the residents and student body,” Lehmann said. “Education is important to everyone here. They want to make sure the right options are explored.”
The public approved a $65 million referendum in 2019, but those dollars are entirely tied up in capital projects. Thus, there aren’t dollars available from the referendum to pay for salaries, Holmes explained.
“We’re still operating under budget as far as the referendum is concerned,” Holmes said.