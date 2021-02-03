CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Large changes could be coming for a local school district.
The Chippewa Falls school district sent a letter to all district employees this week, stating that a number of positions could be cut in the near future. Superintendent Jeff Holmes said up to 24 staff positions may be cut across all areas while planning for the 2021-2022 school year.
Enrollment has been on a steady decline in the district for the past four years, with the COVID-19 pandemic acting as an accelerator in that decline, heavily contributing to the potential layoffs, Holmes said. While planning for next year’s budget, an enrollment drop of 149 students is contributing to an anticipated budget deficit of $1.6 million in revenue.
Holmes said the need to inform the district's staff and the public was necessary so they wouldn't be blindsided by any sudden surge of layoffs.
“I tried to provide as much information as I possibly could,” Holmes said. “I don’t like for people to be surprised, but when that number was plugged into the revenue number worksheet and the deficit showed up, I knew it was something we had to get out in front of. There is no point in hiding it.”
In the letter, Holmes said staffing makes up about 75% of the district’s annual budget and the uncertainty surrounding federal aid may contribute to the decline in feasible positions. Funding the district received from the first round of the CARES Act when toward safety measures for reopening schools and the second round of funding’s use is still being discussed.
A preliminary closed board meeting will be held tonight for the board to hear more information about the district’s financial state.
“The meeting isn’t to address the issue, but to give the board insight into who is potentially impacted,” Holmes said. “That’s why the meeting is in closed session, but (business manager) Chad Trowbridge will give the public more insight on it during the regularly scheduled February board meeting.”
The board will discuss the potential layoffs during their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and an initial plan for the 2021-22 school year must be submitted by Tuesday, Mar. 23.