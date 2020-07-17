CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district has unveiled its plan to reopen schools on Sept. 1.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes issued a letter to parents Thursday saying the district is mulling the possibility of combining in-person and at-home learning.
“To be sure, our first intent is to return to regular school day, in-person, public education services delivery; however, as indicated (in our report), please know that the situation remains fluid in nature and, because so, we will also offer a virtual learning option to those families not yet ready to send their child(ren) back to in-person settings at this junction,” Holmes wrote.
Information about how to sign up for a virtual instruction option will be provided to parents by Aug. 14.
A 20-page report attached to Holmes’ letter says the district is seeking “to deliver our services in a responsible and safe manner to the greatest extent possible with in-person as our preference but understanding that extrinsic forces may compel us to act otherwise.”
“We are preparing for multiple scenarios, which you will notice in the (report,)” he said, adding they are seeking guidance from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.
A survey of parents and students was conducted July 1 to 15, with their responses helping to guide the creation of the reopening plan.
Out of 2,217 responses, 75.1% of people said they wanted all learning conducted in a school if the health of the community allows for it, with another 17.1% saying they wanted a blended model of in-person and virtual instruction, such as two days of face-to-face, three days virtual. Roughly 8% wanted an entirely virtual model.
About 32% of respondents said they want students to wear masks, and 38% want staff to wear masks. About 61% said they wanted social distancing protocols followed where reasonably possible.
Parents will be encouraged to provide transportation for students; hand sanitizer will be provided as students enter and exit buses. Face coverings are recommended and may become required. Spectators may be limited at events and activities.
“More planning and work will need to be done ahead of Sept. 1,” Holmes said. “Hope for the best, but be ready as more details are shared between now and then, with possible changes.”
Holmes thanked the district’s staff for developing the plan and “addressing the components necessary to safely and effectively re-open our facilities.”
Anyone with questions should send an email to covid-19@chipfalls.org.