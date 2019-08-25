CHIPPEWA FALLS — An organization’s gift ensures student-athletes in Chippewa Falls will have what they need this year to be as successful as possible.
The Chippewa Falls Booster Club donated $145,000 on Tuesday to the Chippewa Falls Senior High School athletic department for use throughout the school’s various programs and teams.
The money will be specifically put toward the “coach’s requirements” list that includes common needs for athletic teams such as uniforms, equipment, tournament/traveling costs and other needs the program must fund on a daily basis to function at a high level.
The donation also means students will only have to pay $20 to join any sports team, an uncommon occurrence in academic programs at the high school level. Chippewa Falls school board President David Czech said this is an aspect of the program he and the district administration take great pride in.
“We never wanted to have a poor kid not have the ability to play because he or she didn’t have the money,” Czech said. “That ultimately is what this comes down to, not just the equipment but that the funds ultimately go right back to the kids. Because when they don’t, like you see in other districts, it’s the parents and the kids who end up suffering and having to pay for these things.”
Chippewa Falls Booster Club President Kevin Swift said the club relishes in the fact that in an age of cutting academics and athletic programs across the country, Chi-Hi is adding rather than subtracting.
“Knowing it can cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars at some of the other schools in the district to be involved in a sport and the fact that we give any student the chance to participate in an extracurricular activity, regardless of their financial situation, is a great source of pride,” Swift said. “I may be wrong, but I also believe we are the only school in the district, or one of the only, that has not taken away any sports, but have actually added over the years.”
The Chippewa Falls Booster Club raises money in a variety of ways. The first and largest portion is through their Extravaganza Event held each April at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. That event paired with the always running Contributing Cardinal Program allows alumni and current family and community members to donate to the athletic program privately and publicly to ensure the needs of the department are met.
Swift said he wanted to get involved more directly with the program after having multiple children pass through the program and seeing how beneficial it was for every young adult involved.
“The reason I became active with the Booster Club was because my three daughters all were active with the track program while attending Chi-Hi,” Swift said. “My youngest is still in school and participates in the program today. When my middle daughter, Arica, became involved she was fortunate enough to have some great success, earning a state medal and two school records. Of course, I was incredibly proud, but it inspired me to become more and more involved with the track program, thus leading to my involvement in the Booster Club.”
Beyond the financial benefits of having a well-funded program, Swift said the benefits of being involved with extracurricular activities such as athletics bleeds over to the academic and personal sides of the teenagers involved.
“No matter what extracurricular activities kids are involved in, they develop life skills while being involved with them that they can use later on down the line,” Swift said. “I think studies have shown that kids who stay involved in athletics and other activities tend to do a little better in school, stay in school and tend to be more successful. Athletics are important for these kids and I think the board and community realizes that.”