CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district announced a revised school reopening plan on Wednesday that includes an “all virtual option” offered outside the standard five-day on-campus school schedule.
Students interested in this option have through today to apply for it.
The updated reopening plan, dubbed “Reopening Our Schools September 1, 2020: This Year Is Different,” was sent to all students and their families to account for changes with the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s response to it. Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the districts hopes to return to a more “traditional,” educational model whenever it is possible and safe for students, families and staff.
“In collaboration with multiple individuals and organizations, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is bringing forward this plan in an effort to bring back a sense of normalcy in our school buildings to the greatest extent possible for our students, staff, parents, community-at-large and the Board of Education come Sept. 1,” Holmes said. “It is our sincere hope that this plan does not need to be utilized beyond the 2020-21school year, yet the public health emergency we find ourselves in has not allowed for normalcy to exist for several months and does not appear to be subsiding to the degree necessary to allow for a truly “traditional” model for public education services delivery; and the pandemic has highlighted aspects of public education that will likely not come back, but that is for discussion later.”
Protective measures being utilized at all schools include additional cleaning protocols, increased opportunities for handwashing, water bottles permitted for students and staff, procedures in place to care for students who are showing COVID-19 symptoms, personal protective equipment will be required for staff members and face coverings for students are highly recommended.
As for the transformation of physical environments to adapt to coronavirus precautions, school officials will introduce removal and rearrangement of furniture and materials to allow for more space, movement of individuals throughout the buildings will be adjusted as needed, sanitation stations will be placed in high-traffic areas, staff and students will be expected to practice social distancing when possible and signage will be utilized to encourage safe distancing.
Visitation to campuses will be limited to essential services, field trips are temporarily suspended and handwashing and sharing of supplies among students will be monitored. After-school activities including sports are to be determined based on WIAA recommendations.
“It has been a challenging, daunting, nerve-wracking, unsettling and necessary process to bring this plan forward,” Holmes said. “However, in the short time I have been serving the Chippewa Falls Area, I have quickly come to the realization that the people here, whether that is staff, parents, board members, business leaders, local officials, state officials, and other community members, all care deeply for the welfare of their children, which is notable, worthwhile and admirable. “We look now to provide a learning and teaching environment that supports the return to schools in a pragmatic, respectful, responsible and sensible manner that meets the wants and needs of our stakeholders with the resources we have available to us.”
With the beginning of the school year less than three weeks out, Holmes said the community needs to make the best of the current situation for the sake of the students’ intellectual and mental well-being.