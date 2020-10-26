CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district will be switching to fully remote learning next week.
In an email to parents Monday afternoon, schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the new policy will be in place at least through Nov. 30. A reassessment of the the community health and staffing will be conducted Nov. 18 to see if the district is on pace to reopen by Nov. 30.
"Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) informed us that community health trends have abruptly spiked this past week and through the weekend; i.e., 13 confirmed COVID-related deaths, 365 new positive cases, and both of the county’s hospitals are now diverting patients," Holmes wrote. "Additionally, as indicated earlier, our ability to staff due to quarantining issues has reached a point that we are unable to maintain in-person settings throughout the District -- since Friday, the District went from 178 actively quarantined individuals to 289.
"For the District to appropriately respond to the above considerations, Wednesday, will be the last day of in-person student contact for academics. If you are uncomfortable with sending your students to school over the next two days, please do not send your child(ren)," he wrote. "With CCDPH’s approval, please know that we will continue with our mitigation measures for the next two days to allow for a smoother transition to, hopefully, a temporary fully-remote setting."
Holmes said more details will be released today.
"The decision to move to fully-remote was not our first choice; however, local conditions deteriorated rapidly over the past week and weekend," he wrote. "In order to bring in-person settings back, we need families, staff, and the community-at-large to utilize the upcoming days to do those things that effectively curb the spread of COVID-19. We know that in-person is best for students and we are implementing the below schedule in the interest of all given everything we currently know and understand about this public health emergency."
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman wrote a letter endorsing the switch to virtual learning, saying it is in the best interest of the students.
"Our numbers are absolutely moving in the wrong direction," Weideman wrote. This pandemic has caused a number of challenges for students such as students and staff in isolation due to catching the virus, students and staff in quarantine due to being a close contact to someone with the virus, burn-out of staff who are trying to support staff who are not able to be in the building, and increasing anxiety by staff, parents and students."