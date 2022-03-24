CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District is warning of a “funding cliff” in 2025, when federal dollars are expected to drop off, with deficits of more than $3 million in each year.
Chad Trowbridge, the district’s business manager, submitted a 2022-23 preliminary budget to the board last week, showing an estimated $400,000 shortfall for that school year. The district is estimating total expenditures of $65.69 million, but revenue of $65.29 million. Total spending would climb 3.67%, but total revenue only increases 3.04%.
The recommendation is to use part of the district’s $6.68 million in reserves to cover the $400,000 deficit.
The preliminary 2023-24 budget actually shows a surplus of $95,000, with an estimated $66.81 million in revenue against an estimated $66.71 in spending.
However, the district is anticipating receiving $4.03 million in federal dollars in 2022-23, and $5.03 million from federal sources in 2023-24. That number drops to $1.45 million in each of the next three school years. So, the district’s early data shows a $3.28 million deficit in 2024-25, $3.45 million deficit in 2025-26, and $3.49 milllion deficit in 2026-27, unless future funding is provided.
“The funding cliff is a direct result of no per pupil increase to the revenue limit, and the influx of federal COVID relief dollars running out,” Trowbridge explained.
The district already cut $1.6 million in spending from this year’s budget, Trowbridge added.
The revenue limits have been in place since 1993.
The district had 4,534 students between K-12 as of Jan. 14: 1,462 in the high school, 1,054 in the middle school, and 2,018 between the six elementary schools. Also, the district has 341 children in pre-k and early childhood programs, for a total of 4,875 students. The district brought in 176 students to the district but lost 394 to other districts through open enrollment.
In past years, the district has been at about 5,100 children between all programs.
“Over the past four years, enrollment has started to decrease slightly,” a district report states. “Statewide enrollment decreased almost 3% during the first year of the pandemic. While our enrollment declined less than the state average, there still was a decline.”
However, birthrates in Chippewa County are trending upward, the report states.