CHIPPEWA FALLS — School officials in Chippewa Falls are working on a three-year strategic plan after gathering ideas at a recent community forum on the future of education in the district.
The district held a community conversation event Feb. 1, where school administrators met with hundreds of area residents to talk about district needs.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said the event was productive, and a wide array of ideas were brought to the table for discussion.
“It was wonderful to have so many diverse viewpoints in the room and still have it be a very productive conversation,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “People were able to share their viewpoints based on their experiences and their interests in the community. Everyone seemed to be able to listen to each other and build off of each other’s ideas in a constructive way.”
Community members said they want to see more individualized learning opportunities — not just academic, but also career, military and post-secondary offerings — to better prepare students for what comes after graduation.
Those in attendance also said the mental health of students, staff and families should be paramount, and resources should be increased in that area.
On Thursday, 26 school administration members met to develop a three-year strategic plan to put the ideas into practice.
The community conversation was similar to one in 2014, and Taylor-Eliopoulos said what was talked about then still has an impact today.
“When we take the top 10 themes from 2014, we can see things in our schools every single day that are a direct result of the input from the community,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “We can point to those things and tell the community we listened and here’s what we did. We’ve reframed how we approach our students’ learning, and I think it really shows.”
Since the 2014 conversation, the district has grown internship opportunities for students, offered a diverse range of curriculum tracks for graduation, volunteer opportunities have increased, and a district newsletter is sent to the community three times each year to improve communication.
The way courses are taught also changed, because critical thinking and problem solving were concerns community members wanted to see addressed. In addition, incorporation of physical movement in the classroom was increased, a personal finance course is now a graduation requirement, and mental health counseling is offered to students and families.
As the district develops its new strategic plan, Taylor-Eliopoulos said the most important thing is the mental health of students and helping prepare them for life after graduation and beyond.