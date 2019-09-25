CHIPPEWA FALLS — Kris Johnson has been attending the Chippewa Falls Senior Center routinely for the past three years.
Johnson, 66, said going there has turned her life around.
“This was a godsend for me,” she said. “After my husband died (in 2007), I went into a shell and gained weight.”
However, Johnson now routinely stays busy at the center, enjoys the camaraderie of friends she sees on a regular basis, and has lost 35 pounds.
The Chippewa Falls Senior Center, which opened in 1995, is at a crossroads, organizers say. While the building sees 1,200 to 1,400 visitors every month, a loss of revenue has them concerned.
The preliminary 2020 budget is $188,000, down from $195,000, said senior center director Angie Walker. However, the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently eliminated a $17,000 annual donation to the organization. Chippewa County previously eliminated its funding for the center, Walker added. Even with more fundraisers, such as burger nights, it isn’t making up for the loss of those dollars.
“It scares me to death,” Walker said looking at her 2020 budget. “That (cut) was major. They didn’t just cut us, they cut Eau Claire (senior center) and other organizations in town. So, it was very detrimental.”
Several of the regular senior center patrons gathered Wednesday to talk about the problems facing the building, and getting the word out that they need financial assistance.
The senior center is housed in the former First Ward Elementary School, 1000 E. Grand Ave. on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls, which was constructed in 1931. They acquired it for $1 in 1995.
“This old building needs a lot of maintenance and repairs,” said Shirley Rosenow, who is treasurer on the senior center board. “That’s one of our big concerns.”
Rosenow said upstairs windows need repair, and there are some heating problems in some areas of the building.
Rosenow thanked a variety of organizations, from the Chippewa Foundation of Chippewa County to Rutledge Charities to the city of Chippewa Falls for their ongoing funding, saying without it, the center wouldn’t exist.
Walker said she is working to find new sources of revenue. The center rents out space on the second floor, and she has lined up a new tenant to lease some unused areas.
“We are not just sitting idly by and waiting for someone to fund us,” she said. “We are working hard to keep our senior center going.”
Walker also has raised the annual membership fee from $30 per person to $35. She is working on fundraisers that also will state what money is needed for.
“We’ve got to specifically say, ‘we need X amount of dollars for windows,” Walker said.
Walker said she is hopeful they find more dollars to help keep them going.
The gathered seniors said the building is needed.
Richard Olson, 69, said he comes for the meals, cards and bingo. Anne Roshell, comes for exercise groups, like yoga and weight lifting, as well as a singing group, with them routinely performing in area nursing homes. Eileen Schneider, 80, says she likes painting class and exercise.
“We have a lot of fun together,” Schneider said. “It’s entertaining.”
Walker said the exercise classes are popular, and important for keeping seniors moving.
“It is the major part of our lives that will keep us in our homes,” she said.