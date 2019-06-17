CHIPPEWA FALLS — Kaitlyn Van Beek, 12, was among eight Chippewa Falls Middle School students who were painting a vibrant mural on the side of the hyena exhibit building Monday at Irvine Park, adding a splash of color to the nine-year-old structure.
“My art teacher went up to me after class this spring and asked if I wanted to help,” Van Beek said. “I like to do art, and in the summer, I don’t have anything else to do. It’s fun to participate.”
Jameson Hawkins, 12, has participated in the Community Learning Center afterschool program and got an email asking him to help. He didn’t hesitate to volunteer.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hawkins said between brush strokes. “It’s painting, being with my friends, and seeing the animals.”
Hawkins said he likes the fact the mural will be there for years to come.
“I think it’s going to be pretty sweet,” he said.
The 2,000-square-foot hyena building opened in 2010, originally housing two bobcats. However, the gray cement structure had never been painted, and still had a dull exterior.
In September 2016, the Voyageurs students painted the adjacent tiger exhibit building.
Megan McHenry, project manager with Americorps, said they received a grant from the Community Foundation of Chippewa County that allowed them to purchase the paint and brushes for the project. An artist, Dan Phillips, was hired. Phillips has spent the past five days creating the outline on the walls, and now the students are filling in the colors.
“I know they’ve wanted it painted for awhile,” McHenry said.
McHenry said the students will work for three hours a day on the project.
“A lot of them are leadership students. They showed us such great responsibility,” McHenry said.
Middle school art teacher Eileen Van Den Heuvel was also assisting in the painting project Monday. She selected several of the students.
“I knew kids who would be interested in the opportunity and talented enough to help us out,” Van Den Heuvel said. “The animals are already a draw. But if you can make it more visually appealing, it makes it more exciting. It’s beauty meeting function.”
Chippewa Falls parks director Dick Hebert was thrilled to have the assistance in the park.
“It’s great that kids from the community are doing the work,” Hebert said. “The kids are going to take a lot of pride and ownership in the finished product.”
When this project is done, all three major exhibits now will have unique murals on their exterior walls. The three exhibits were built for about $1.2 million.
The 5,000-square-foot bear exhibit opened in 2005, and the 2,600-square-foot cougar den opened in 2008; a Bengal tiger and white tiger have since replaced the cougars in that exhibit.