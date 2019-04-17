CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mitch Vanyo sat at the driving simulator, struggling to steer his car, especially with 400 jeering students sitting behind him. Then, he tried to answer a call on his cell phone. The distracted driving inevitably led to a crash.
Vanyo, a Chippewa Falls High School senior, was among several students who tried to text while driving in the simulator Wednesday during an It Can Wait event that promotes the dangers of distracted driving.
“It was really crazy,” Vanyo said moments after finishing his turn on the simulator. “I wasn’t expecting my phone to be that much of a distraction.”
Vanyo said he has been driving for about 1½ years.
“It definitely taught me a lot,” he said of the simulator.
The simulator was set up on the stage in the auditorium, allowing the packed crowd to watch the test driving from their seats.
Theresa Nichols, a junior, agreed that the driving simulator was harder and more challenging than she expected.
“You were distracted with the backseat drivers, and the phone as well,” Nichols said. “I definitely don’t go on my phone, and I won’t after this.”
Chippewa Falls High School principal Donna Goodman introduced the speakers, and the students also watched a 10-minute video about two deaths that resulted from texting while driving.
“I saw this presentation last year, and it was very powerful,” Goodman said. “It has changed my life. I don’t even talk on my phone while driving anymore.”
Jim Jermain from AT&T Wisconsin spoke about the dangers of texting while driving, asking the students to “resist that urge” to check a message.
Wisconsin State Patrol officer Tatsuo Anduze-Bell said that in his five years in the agency, he has seen people eating, reading, doing their hair, as well as trying to use their phones.
“A person texting is on average taking their eyes off the road for four seconds,” Anduze-Bell told the crowd. “At 65 mph, that is going goal post to goal post, blindfolded. No call or text is worth risking someone’s life.”
Tessa Anderson, a junior, was among the crowd watching the speeches, video and simulator.
“It was very informational,” Anderson said, adding they have seen similar talks in the past. “With the other presentations, there wasn’t the emotional aspect to it — they just said don’t do it. This (video) made it seem real.”
Vanyo agreed the video made an impact.
“It was very eye-opening,” Vanyo said. “To hear the stories was very surprising and sad.”
Goodman said she was pleased to see the students paying attention to the video, while also having fun jeering their classmates during the simulator.
“I think the students are very engaged, and this is relevant to their life,” Goodman said. “I think they are enjoying it.”
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The students were asked to take a pledge to not text and drive at itcanwait.com.