CHIPPEWA FALLS — The first, full re-evaluation of all properties in Chippewa Falls since 2004 meant that assessed values jumped by 35.2% in 2021, according to city records.
City finance manager Lynne Bauer said the city fell out of state compliance in 2017, and the city was ordered to complete a new evaluation of properties. Assessed values of all properties in the city climbed from $896.5 million to $1.212 billion.
Because of the re-evaluation, the city’s tax rate fell from $9.90 per $1,000 of valuation this year to $7.37 per $1,000 in 2021. The overall tax rate – which includes property taxes paid for city, county, school and CVTC – fell from $24.24 per $1,000 valuation this year to $19.03 in 2021.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he knows this will lead to some confusion for city residents when they open their tax statements, which should arrive by the end of this week.
“We lowered the mill rate to offset that (re-evaluation),” Hoffman said. “We tried to comply with the state; the state ordered us to have a re-evaluation.”
Because of the pandemic, assessors didn’t go through homes.
“They utilized selling prices of homes in neighborhoods,” he said.
Hoffman said he’s prepared to hear some complaints and frustrations with tax increases because of the re-evaluation.
“The ultimate question is if your house is valued at that, would you sell it at that,” Hoffman said.
In Chippewa Falls, the property tax levy increased 3.32 percent, from $7.39 million to $7.63 million. Overall spending climbed 1.63%, from $13.06 million to $13.27 million.
“Our goal is to keep taxes to a minimum, as much as possible,” Hoffman said. “I don’t want to (tax) someone out of their house.”
Hoffman said city employees will receive a 2% wage increase. The budget allowed for adding a new squad car for the police department, a new ambulance for the Fire/EMS department, and dump trucks for the street department. The roof of the street department will be replaced for about $200,000.
“We continue to obtain new equipment for city staff to work with, but we continue to be frugal,” Hoffman said.
However, no new positions were added for 2021. For about 20 years, the city and the Chippewa Falls school district have shared the cost of a school resource officer. Hoffman said they are in negotiations with the district to add a second SRO, who would spend more time at the middle school and the six elementary schools.
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said the county’s budget will increase by 2.09% next year, as the county adds two new positions: a social worker in the Children Youth and Families Division within the Department of Human Services, and an epidemiologist in Public Health, which was added earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every budget has its challenges, and this year was more so than any I’ve done before, because of COVID,” Scholz said. “I feel good that we’ve been able to maintain what we’ve been doing in the past.”
The first installment of property taxes is due by Jan. 31, with the remainder by July 31.
Bauer reminded the public that City Hall is closed because of COVID-19. A drop box for people to place checks was installed outside City Hall, located at 30 W. Central St. People should not put cash in the drop box.
Checks also can be mailed to City Hall, and Bauer reminds people to include their phone number on their check in case there are any questions.
People also could pay online at officialpayments.com, but there is a fee for using that service, Bauer said.