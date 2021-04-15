CHIPPEWA FALLS — A teacher at Chippewa Falls High School has been placed on administrative leave, after the district learned the teacher had used offensive language during classroom instruction.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, the district stated the incident in question occurred two years ago, but school officials learned of it for the first time on Thursday. The speech was recorded on video.
"The instructor’s language was at times racist, and was offensive and inappropriate throughout the video," the school's statement reads. "The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter. District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment, and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry.
"We ask that citizens allow the district time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed," the press release states. "Our top concern is for the health and safety of our students, as well as our District’s need to provide an educational environment that is free of discrimination."