EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls teen has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in a town of Seymour church parking lot on Halloween 2021.
Bradley D. Loew, 18, 11625 28th Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.
A felony count of third-degree sexual assault was dismissed but considered at sentencing.
As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the child enticement charge will be amended to a misdemeanor count of underage sexual activity if Loew pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 180 hours of community service, has no contact with the girl, and has no sexual activity or romantic relationships with anyone under age 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s detective witnessed a March 9, 2022, interview a social worker had with the girl.
The girl said she spent Halloween 2021 hanging out with Loew at his house. He offered to give her a ride home and she accepted.
The girl said they ended up in a parking lot and Loew made a comment or joked about having sex.
The girl said Loew begged her for 10 to 15 minutes and she reluctantly agreed “to try and get it over with.”
The girl said she didn’t know where she was, didn’t know how to get her mother there to assist and didn’t want to be alone with Loew.
The girl said they both got undressed and went into the back seat. She said she withdrew her consent after about 30 seconds because the sexual contact was painful.
Loew didn’t stop and continued to have sexual relations with the girl, which lasted about 15 minutes, she said.
The girl said she just gave up because she was in a parking lot with a male who was more powerful than she was. She was hoping he would stop and let her go, but she said he didn’t.
The girl said she wasn’t going to walk home because she didn’t know where she was.
The girl said Loew eventually drove her home after having sexual contact with her twice.
After an investigation, authorities determined the incident occurred in the parking lot at Jacob’s Well Church.
During an interview with authorities, Loew said he and the girl had sex in the back seat of a vehicle. He said the girl never told him no. He said he knew the girl was 15 years old.